Software Defined Wide Area Network (SDWAN) Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global SD-WAN market size was $1.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $43 billion in 2030, representing a CAGR of 38.6% over the forecast period (2020-2030). Key factors supporting the industry’s growth include increasing demands for simplified enterprise network architectures, demand for cost-effective WAN management and automation, increased Internet penetration, and adoption of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) policies at work. . , The growing use of Internet of Things (IoT) and big data, the demand for network privacy, and rapid deployment of cloud-based solutions.

Key Market Players

The SD-WAN market comprises key solution and service providers, such Cisco (US), VMware (US), Silver Peak (US), Aryaka Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), Adaptiv Networks (Canada), Peplink (US), Lavelle Networks (India), Martello Technologies (Canada), Mushroom Networks (US), and Zenlayer (US).

Market Segmentations

Based on Offering

Solution

Service

Based on Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

Based on Use Case

Branch Connectivity

Application Control

Security

Network Operations Visibility

Based on Industry

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) & Telecom

Government

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

