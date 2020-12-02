Utility Locator Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Utility Locator Market is expected to grow from USD 5.17 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.50 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5%.

Utility location is the process of finding and marking public utility mains located underground. These may include lines for power distribution, telecommunications, natural gas, television cables, fiber optics, street lights, traffic lights, storm drains, water mains and wastewater pipes.

Get Sample Copy of Utility Locator Market at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/utility-locator-market/41481/#ert_pane1-1

Top Key Players – Radiodetection (UK), Vivax-Metrotech (US), Guideline Geo (Sweden), Ridge Tool Company (US), THE CHARLES MACHINE WORKS (US), Sensors & Software (Canada), Leica Geosystem (Switzerland), and 3M (US)

Utility Locator Market, by Technique

Electromagnetic Field

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Others

Utility Locator Market, by Offering

Equipment

Services

Utility Locator Market, by Target

Metallic

Non-Metallic

A full report of Global Utility Locator Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/utility-locator-market/41481/



Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Utility Locator industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Utility Locator Market Report

1. What was the Utility Locator Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Utility Locator Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Utility Locator Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market. For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.orionmarketreports.com/utility-locator-market/41481/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404