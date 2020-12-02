Lymphoma Treatment Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Lymphoma treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period. The Lymphoma treatment industry is gaining traction rapidly with the increasing awareness regarding various therapies available in the market. Since the last decades, there have been a lot of changes in the treatment of lymphoma. Changing from relying on large field high doses of radiation therapy to a combination of chemotherapy and a little bit of some treatment and in some cases just chemotherapy.

Nowadays, most patients who are diagnosed with lymphoma are treated with chemotherapy which can be given by vein or by mouth. There are other patients with lymphoma whose disease is growing slowly and causing so few symptoms that it really can be carefully watched and not treated immediately in contradistinction to the patients with rapidly growing. Lymphomas are oftentimes treated with aggressive high-dose chemotherapy on a very frequent intense schedule to eliminate that lymphoma and cure that patient’s cancer.

Additionally, certain lymphomas can benefit from the addition of treatment with radiation and that radiation is generally given by the radiation oncologist following a schedule for a prescribed number of weeks of treatment. The combination of chemotherapy radiation can often be Curative for patients with early-stage lymphoma. However, for patients with advanced lymphoma generally, chemotherapy plus or minus radiation can be given. So, the lymphoma treatment market is significantly affected by the rising use of chemotherapy and a combination of various other therapies.

However, there are some long-term side effects of these potential chemotherapies. For instance, an ABVD (adriamycin bleomycin vinblastine dacarbazine) chemotherapy regimen that is used in the first-line treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma contains many side effects. Adriamycin has some toxiceffects on the heart as it can affect the function of heart muscles and that’s why patients get evaluated before starting chemotherapy to make sure that they had good heart function. The bleomycin can cause lung toxicity in some patients.

Other side effects may include a small risk of peripheral neuropathy, affecting the peripheral nerves, causing numbness tingling with some constipation nausea, and vomiting. Although, even with these associated side effects, the adoption of chemotherapy is rising anyway fuelling the lymphoma treatment market during the forecast period.

Few Key Findings in the Report

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global lymphoma treatment market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold significant share in the lymphoma treatment market.

Chemotherapy is expected to hold the largest by therapy type segment.

Global Lymphoma Treatment Market- Segmentation

By Type

Hodgkin

Non-Hodgkin

By Therapy Type

Radiation therapy

Chemotherapy

Others

By Drug Type

Adcetris

Rituxan/MabThera

Imbruvica

Keytruda

Revlimid

Others

Global Lymphoma Treatment Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

AeternaZentaris Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Celgene Corp.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Epizyme, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

