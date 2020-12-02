Food Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global food allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market is projected to exhibit a significant growth, at a CAGR of around 8.2%, during the forecast period. The global food allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market is expected to show potential growth during the forecast period. There are various pivotal factors that are driving the global food allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market, which includes the rising prevalence of food allergies, sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits, and rising level of stress. Stress may activate allergic reactions in the gut, and depression or anxiety may aggravate symptoms in inflammatory disorders of the intestine.

A full report of Food Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/food-allergy-diagnostics-and-therapeutics-market

By occupation, professionals that are common across public service industries (such as healthcare workers; teaching professionals and public service professionals) show higher levels of stress as compared to all other professionals. According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in Great Britain, the total number of cases of work-related stress, depression or anxiety was 602,000, a prevalence rate of 1,800 per 100,000 workers in 2018. Among which, the number of new cases was 246,000, an incidence rate of 740 per 100,000 workers. Likewise, an increased level of stress has been reported in the US. For instance, as per the American Institute of Stress (AIS), several studies demonstrated that job stress is the key source of stress among adults in the US, which has even intensified in the last decade.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/food-allergy-diagnostics-and-therapeutics-market

Other than job stress, rising prevalence of OCD, PTSD, acute stress disorder and anxiety disorders are other conditions that require proper medications and therapy thereby, driving the growth of the food allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market in North America. As per the report of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, nearly 1.2% of US adults experience OCD every year. In the overall prevalence of OCD among adults, women are more prone to be affected by OCD in comparison to men. The OCD often begins in childhood, adolescence or early adulthood stage of an individual’s life. The average age when the symptoms of OCD appear is nearly 19 years old. In addition, PTSD affects approximately 3.5% of the US adults and an estimated one in 11 people are diagnosed with PTSD in their lifetime, as per the American Psychiatric Association.

According to the WHO Europe findings, throughout Europe, stress at work is common. Low job control (less ability of an individual to influence what happens in its work environment) and negative geopolitical conditions are the major sources of stress among the citizens across Europe. Further, according to the WHO, almost 83 million people are affected annually by mental disorders among the adult population of Europe (aged 18-65), where female rates are higher than males. This involves the high demand for products which can bring down the level of stress and anxiety among people. Therefore, the increase in the demand for herbal pills has given manufacturers an opportunity to expand their reach among the population.

Global Food Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market-Segmentation

By Diagnostic Type

Instruments

Test Kits

By Therapeutics

Antihistamines

Decongestant

Epinephrine Auto-injector

Others (Corticosteroids)

By End-User

Academic and Clinical Research Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/food-allergy-diagnostics-and-therapeutics-market

Global Food Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

ALK-Abelló A/S

Allergy Therapeutics PLC

Astellas Pharma Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Ltd. (Omega Diagnostics Group PLC)

Crystal Chem Inc.

DBV Technologies

Eurofins Scientific Services Ltd.

Everlywell, Inc.

Hycor Biomedical, Inc.

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Meridian Valley Laboratory, Inc.

Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd.

Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

Sementis

Symbio Laboratories

TÜV SÜD AG

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404