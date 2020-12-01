Automotive Switches Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Automotive Switches market (hereinafter referred to as the researched market) is expected to record a CAGR of over 8.6% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The car switch is one of the main components of the car. The switch controls the entire electrical equipment mounted on the car. Automotive switches are important for controlling car lights and the overall function of the car. The switch is also used for engine start and stop functions and other vehicle operations. Various categories of switches including toggle switches, push and pull switches, key switches and marine grade switches are used for various functions in the vehicle. Demand for automotive switches is increasing worldwide due to technological upgrades and increased consumption spending. There are two types of automotive switches, including waterproof and non-waterproof switches.

The following players are covered in this report:

ZF

Delphi

Marquardt

Omron

Alps

Tokai Rika

Valeo

Panasonic

Leopold Kostal

TOYODENSO

LS Automotive

Automotive Switches Market segmentation by Type

Button Type

Touch Type

Automotive Switches Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

