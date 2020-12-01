Automotive Spark Plug Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global spark plug market is expected to grow at a 4.67% CAGR during the forecast period. Automotive spark plugs are an integral component of the vehicle for carrying current from the ignition system to the combustion chamber of the engine. The spark plug ignites the air and fuel mixture inside the combustion chamber with an electric spark when the pressure inside the combustion chamber is at an optimum level. The spark plug has a magnetic insulator that separates it from the center electrode. It also has a metal threaded shell. There are 4 types of spark plugs: copper spark plugs, platinum spark plugs, double platinum spark plugs and iridium spark plugs.

The following players are covered in this report:

Bosch

Delphi Automotive

Hitachi

Johnson Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

BorgWarner

Continental Hydraulics

Infineon Technologies

TLX Technologies

Rotex Automation

Automotive Spark Plug Market segmentation by Type

Hot Spark Plugs

Cold Spark Plugs

Automotive Spark Plug Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Spark Plug industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Spark Plug Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Spark Plug Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Spark Plug Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Spark Plug Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

