US EMR Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) are digital versions of paper-based medical records. It is owned by a single provider organization, such as a hospital or doctor, and contains detailed information about the care provided each time a provider meets. EMR includes data captured or recorded in electronic format by a number of other affiliated departments such as laboratories, pharmacies or radiology.

U.S. EMR market is expected to grow from $2,177 million in 2009 to $6,054 million in 2015 at an estimated CAGR of 18%.

EMR MARKET BY COMPONENTS

Emr Hardware Market

Emr Software Market

Web-Based Emr

Client-Server-Based Emr

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global US EMR industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by US EMR Market Report

1. What was the US EMR Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of US EMR Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the US EMR Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

