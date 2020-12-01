Antiviral Drug Market Size, share, Industry Growth, Future Prospects, Opportunities, Forecast 2019-2025

The global antiviral drugs market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing viral infections such as Human immune deficiency virus (HIV), influenza A & B, hepatitis B & C are the major driving factor of the global antiviral drug market. There have been considerable advances in the innovation as well as the demand for HIV drugs. According to UN India, Pakistan and China are among the top 10 nations, that account for 95% of the total HIV infection cases in 2017. According to Avert, in 2017,an estimated 2.1 million people of India are living with HIV, 88,000 people got infected by HIV in this year and 69,000 AIDS-related deaths happened. Hence, growing number of HIV positive cases is creating hugh demand for antiviral drugs.

Growing investment for research and development and drug development is expected to drive the global antiviral drugs market. For instance, in December 2019, NIH and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation collaborated on Gene-based HIV cure treatment, they invested a total of $200 million. In October 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved tenofovir Elafenamide 25 mg and Emtricitabine 200 mg to reduce the risk of HIV infection through sex. In April 2019, Dolutegravir and Lamivudine got approval from the US FDA, it can be used for a regimen for treatment-naïve adults with HIV-1. Moreover, in March 2020, for the second time, a patient cured of HIV infection.

Hepatitis is a viral infection, it damages the liver. According to Avert, each year, around 1.75 million new people got affected by Hepatitis C. According to WHO, in 2015, an estimated 1% of the world population are living with Hepatitis C. Among them, 20% were aware of it and 7.4% among was diagnosed, and in 2016 this increased to 13%. In August 2017, the US FDA approved Mavyret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir), it can be used for the treatment of six genotypes of Hepatitis-C. In July 2017, the US FDA approved Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velparasvir/voxilapre), it can be used for treatment for any genotype of hepatitis C. It is intended for those people who were previously treated with sofosbuvir but hadn’t get viral clearance.

Among these viral infections, Influenza is an acute viral infection. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in the northern fraction, approximately 5-15% of the population has been affecting by Influenza flu annually, and Clinical Infection Diseases (CID, Oxford Academic) found that the attack rate of Influenza, a median 9.3% are for the age group 0-17 years, 8.8% for 18-64 years, and 3.9% for 65 years and older. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Us, from October 2019 to March 2020 there has been 36,000,000-51,000,000 Influenza flu illness happened, among them, 17,000,000-24,000,000 visited medical centers, 370,000-670,000 were hospitalized and 22,000-55,000 death case happened. In October 2018, Harvard Medical School developed a drug for Influenza flu, Baloxavir (Xofluza) and got approval from the US FDA. It can be used for treatment for both influenza A & B.

Global Antiviral Drugs Market Segmentation

By Application

Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs

Hepatitis Antiviral Drugs

HIV Antiviral Drugs

Herpes Antiviral Drugs

Others

By Types

Branded

Generic

Global Antiviral Drugs Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AbbVie, Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

Aurobindo Pharma, Ltd.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Cipla, Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sino Biopharmaceutical, Ltd.

