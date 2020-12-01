Oilfield Integrity Management Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global Oilfield Integrity Management market size is expected to grow from $13.2 billion in 2020 to $18.8 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2025.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing focus of oilfield operators to improve productivity by reducing the downtime required for maintenance activities. In addition, oil and gas discovery around the world is likely to drive market growth. North America held the largest market share in 2019. The growth of the North American Oilfield Integrity Management market is driven by an increase in shale gas and tight oil production, favorable regulations related to permitting exploration and production activities, and an increase in oil fields. Discovery of the Gulf of Mexico.

Oilfield Integrity Management Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

Company Profiles

Stars

Pervasive

Baker Hughes Company

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Wood Group

AKER Solutions

SGS

Oceaneering International

Technipfmc

Emerson

Saipem

Subsea 7

Weatherford International

Siemens

Intertek Group

Applus+

National Oilwell Varco

Bureau Veritas

Oracle

IBM

Fluor

Nalco Champion

China Oilfield Services

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Oilfield Integrity Management Market Report

What was the Oilfield Integrity Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Oilfield Integrity Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Oilfield Integrity Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

