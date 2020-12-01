Urban Air Mobility Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Urban Air Mobility Market will be valued at US$ 6063.5 Mn in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17%.

UAM (Urban Air Mobility) is a transport concept with the potential to rebuild social mobility. It offers very inexpensive, accessible and fast city air transport, reducing ground congestion by offloading your existing road transport infrastructure.

Companies Profiles

Airbus SAS.

Aurora Flight Sciences

Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.

Bell Textron Inc.

EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd

Urban Air Mobility Market – By Platform

Air Taxi

Passenger Aerial Vehicle

Cargo Aerial Vehicle

Air Ambulance

Urban air mobility Market – By Operation

Piloted

Autonomous

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Urban Air Mobility industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Urban Air Mobility Market Report

1. What was the Urban Air Mobility Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Urban Air Mobility Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Urban Air Mobility Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

