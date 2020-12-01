Global Complementary and Alternative Medicines Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global complementary and alternative medicine market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The use of complementary and alternative medicine is raising rapidly as these aids the healing process of a specific health condition to improve overall health. Complementary and alternative medicine generally includes acupuncture, vitamins, and minerals, aromatherapy, herbal treatments, yoga, and naturopathy. These medicines are generally preferred as they are more natural and safer than conventional medicine present in the market.

Adverse effects of various chronic diseases and drug use during the treatment make the patients suffer from various nutrients deficiencies which can be addressed with dietary supplements and alternative medicines. This results in an increased demand for complementary and alternative medicines in the market. Moreover, the recently observed consumer shift towards adopting healthy alternatives in day to day life to stay naturally healthy and avoid diseases is also driving the demand for complementary and alternative medicines in the market across the globe.

However, complementary and alternative medicines are usually subjected to strict safety and quality regulations in most of the countries all across the globe. For instance, in Australia, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) ensures the safety of alternative and complementary medicines including other treatments that are going on in the country. Additionally, the safety of most of the complementary and alternative treatment or how they work is also not proved by any research which is anticipated to hinder the growth of complementary and alternative medicine market.

Market Segmentation

Global Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market by Intervention

Botanicals

Acupuncture

Body, Mind, and Yoga

Magnetic Intervention

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Adaptive Health LLC

Bluebird Botanicals

Columbia Nutritional

Forrest Health, Inc.

Ginkgo Bioworks

Healclinic Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

Herbalife Nutrition

Herbal Hills

Herb Pharm LLC

Iyengar Yoga Institute

John Schumacher’s Unity Woods Yoga Center

Nature’s Way Products, LLC

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Pure Encapsulations, LLC

Source Naturals, Inc.

Syncremedies Healthcare Pvt Ltd

The Healing Company

Veterans Acupuncture Center of Colorado

Yoga Tree

