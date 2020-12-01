Automotive Semiconductor Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global automotive semiconductor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Semiconductors enable most of the innovations in automotive development, as modern cars include features such as mobile phone integration, head-up display, and autonomous driving. Driving aids, comfort and performance in need of semiconductor help. As cars become more complex, the demand for automotive semiconductors will gradually increase and will provide a strong long-term growth engine for the automotive sector. Market growth is expected as the demand for automotive semiconductor use increases in LiDAR sensors, camera-based sensors, camera-based sensors, matrix LEDs for electric vehicles, 3D mapping technology applications, etc.

The following players are covered in this report:

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments

ON Semiconductor

ROHM

Toshiba

Analog Devices

Automotive Semiconductor Market segmentation by Type

Passenger

LCV

HCV

Automotive Semiconductor Market segmentation by Application

Processor

Analog IC

Discrete Power

Sensor

Memory

