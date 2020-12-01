India Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The Indian industrial vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rapid industrialization activities across the country have raised the demands for quick cleaning equipment such as industrial grade vacuum cleaners, thereby driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing manufacturing sector of India by the increasing focus of the government coupled with the setting up of special economic zones (SEZs) and dedicated industrial corridors across the country is also expected to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, the government of India launched a $6.65 billion plan as a production-linked incentive (PLI) to boost electronic manufacturing in India. By October 2020, 10 companies had got approval for the scheme which include global companies Samsung, Foxconn Hon Hai, Rising Star, Wistron, and Pegatron, and domestic companies such as Lava, Bhagwati (Micromax), Padget Electronics, UTL Neolyncs, and Optiemus Electronics.

Moreover, the developing food & beverage industry of the country will also aid the industrial vacuum cleaner market is gaining substantial momentum owing to the health and safety requirement of the industry. For instance, in August 2020, PepsiCo India has augmented the investment in India from around $70 million to $110 million due to estimated higher demand in the near future.

Similarly, the pharmaceutical clean rooms also require a high level of hygiene environment. Therefore, the recent surge in the pharmaceutical production industry with the new government aids is expected to provide new expansion opportunities to the industrial vacuum cleaner market. For instance, in June 2020, under the PLI scheme, the government of India the government is also promoting domestic manufacturing of KSMs, Dis, APIs, and medical devices and plan to boost domestic manufacturing of 53 bulk drugs. All these companies have to follow certain hygiene and safety protocol related to dust collections in the industry which will drive the demand for industrial vacuum cleaners in India.

