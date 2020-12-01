Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAV Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

UAV market is estimated at USD 19.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 45.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2025.

The growing procurement of military UAVs by the global defense forces is one of the most important factors expected to drive the growth of the UAV market. The increasing use of UAVs in various commercial applications such as monitoring, surveying and mapping, precision agriculture, aerial remote sensing and product delivery is contributing to the growth of the UAV market.

Get Sample Copy of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAV Market at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uav-market/41419/#ert_pane1-1

Key Market Players

General Atomics (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Textron Inc. (US), and Boeing (US) are some of the key players operating in the military UAV market while SZ DJI (China), Parrot (France), 3D Robotics (US), Aeryon Labs

UAV market, by System

Platforms Market, By Subsystem

Airframes, By Material Type

Alloys

Plastics

A full report of Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAV Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uav-market/41419/



Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAV industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAV Market Report

1. What was the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAV Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAV Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAV Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market. For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.orionmarketreports.com/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uav-market/41419/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404