Automotive Security Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global automotive cybersecurity market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% from 2019 to 2025. The need for Security in the automotive industry is steadily increasing. This may be due to the growing threat of Security in transportation and automotive systems. One of the biggest things the automotive industry will face due to changes in autonomous and connected cars, as well as traffic, is vehicle cyberattacks. The vehicle’s various electrical components are connected through an internal network, and when hackers access peripheral electronic controls, they have full control over safety-critical components such as the engine or brakes. There may also be issues regarding the security of intelligent security systems that communicate with cars. So, with the growing popularity of connected vehicles, automakers are working with Internet service providers and software companies to provide users with cybersecurity systems.

The following players are covered in this report:

Argus Cyber Security Ltd.

Arilou Technologies

Vector Informatik GmbH

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

HARMAN International

Symantec Corporation

Denso Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Guardknox Cyber-Technologies Ltd.

Automotive Security Market segmentation by Type

Endpoint

Application

Wireless Network

Automotive Security Market segmentation by Application

ADAS & Safety System

Infotainment

Body Electronics

Powertrain

Telematics

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Security industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Security Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Security Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Security Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Security Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

