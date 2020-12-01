OTR Tire Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Global OTR Tire Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 4.64% during 2019-2025. The OTR tire market (Off-the-Road) is expected to grow due to key reasons such as increased demand for agricultural tractors and construction and mining equipment due to increased mechanization and infrastructure development in developing countries. It is estimated that the increase in automation of industrial processes will also affect OTR tires for industrial vehicles. Also, as the average machine time increases, the demand for tire replacement is expected to increase, leading to an increase in demand for remanufactured tires.

By Equipment

Articulated dump truck

Rigid dump truck

Backoe loader

Asphalt finisher

Motor grader

By Application

Agricultural tractor

Construction and mining equipment

By Process

Precure

Mold cure

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the Global OTR Tire industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by OTR Tire Market Report

What was the OTR Tire Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of OTR Tire Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the OTR Tire Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

