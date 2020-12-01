Unified Threat Management Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

UTM is expected to grow from $2,584.6 million in 2014 to $4,445.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11%.

Integrated Threat Management (UTM) is an integrated security solution consisting of features such as network firewall, gateway anti-virus, gateway anti-spam, VPN, load balancing, data leakage prevention, content filtering and on-appliance reporting. Organization. With all these security features encapsulated within a single appliance, the demand for UTM solutions and services has grown over the past decade.

Major Players

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies Inc.)

Juniper Networks, Inc.

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Unified Threat Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Unified Threat Management Market Report

1. What was the Unified Threat Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Unified Threat Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Unified Threat Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

