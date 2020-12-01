Unified Network Management Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Unified Network Management Market was valued at USD 8.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 21.63 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18%

There is an industry trend for unified networking as a way to handle mobile workforces accessing corporate networks remotely through a variety of devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers. A unified network management solution makes common network functions manageable from a single console.

The major vendors in the unified network management market include Cisco (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Avaya (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), and EMC (U.S.).

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Solution

Network Performance Management

Network Monitoring Management

Network Configuration Management

Network Security Management

Network Application Management

A full report of Global Unified Network Management Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/unified-network-management-market/41404/



Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Unified Network Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Unified Network Management Market Report

1. What was the Unified Network Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Unified Network Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Unified Network Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

