Organic Soy Protein Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Global Organic Soy Protein Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 15.3% during 2019-2025. Increasing awareness of the benefits of soy products is expected to drive the growth of the global organic soy protein market. Growing health awareness among consumers is expected to increase the demand for organic soy protein. The dairy-to-soy transition trend is gaining worldwide attention and is estimated to drive market growth. Soy protein products are cheaper than other similar products.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Type:

Soy protein concentrate

Soy protein isolation

Soy protein powder

Others (lumps, crumbles, chips and shaped pieces of cereal)

By Application:

Functional food

Infant formula

Bakery and confectionery

Meat alternatives

Dairy alternatives

Others (fruit drinks, soups and sauces, vegetable stocks)

By Form:

Thin

Liquid

