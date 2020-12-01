North America Rice Protein Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American rice protein market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The US and Canada are two major economies contributing to the growth of the North American rice protein industry over the forecast period. The key factor that drives the growth of the market is the inclination of the people towards the adoption of plant-based protein products. The shift of the consumers towards the vegan diet has encouraged the consumers to opt for these plant-based protein products, which in turn, contributed to the growth of the market in the North American region over the forecast period.

There has been an increase in the vegan population across the region. For instance, as per the survey conducted by Dalhousie University Canada, in 2018, nearly 9.4% of Canadian adults considered themselves vegetarians and the other 0.85 million people consider themselves vegan. These numbers are likely to increase in the near future owing to the rising trends of veganism, which in turn, is likely to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. Besides, the presence of the key players operating in the market also supports the growth of the market, as these products adopt several organic and inorganic growth strategies to thrive in the competitive market over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Form and By End-Use Applications

Regions Covered- North America

Competitive Landscape- AIDP Inc., Axiom Foods Inc., NOW Health Group, Nutrition Resource Inc., and RiceBran Technologies

North America Rice Protein Market – Segmentation

By Form

Isolates

Concentrates

Hydrolysates

By End-Use Application

Food & Beverage

Animal Feeds

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

North America Rice Protein Market – Countries Covered

US

Canada

Company Profiles

AIDP Inc.

Axiom Foods Inc.

BioTech USA

Cargill Inc.

Growing Naturals LLC

Kerry Group Plc

NOW Health Group

Nutrition Resource Inc.

Ribus, Inc.

RiceBran Technologies

Top Health Ingredients Inc.

