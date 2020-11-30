Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size, Share, Industry Report to 2020-2026

The oligonucleotides synthesis market is significantly growing owing to significant diagnostic application. The molecular diagnostics is accompanied by the rising need for oligonucleotides that can be used in diagnostics tests. The diagnostics application is growing owing to the developing application of molecular diagnostics and genetic testing. The increasing use of technologies such as DNA micro arrays in the analysis of biological samples and developing molecular oncology diagnostics tests in the growth of molecular diagnostics. Moreover, the rapidly growing demand has made to understand the requirements for oligos used in diagnostics testing.

The large adoption of PCR technologies across the research and diagnostics field due to their ease of use, high sensitivity and cost-effectiveness have attributed to the oligonucleotides synthesis market growth. It is one of the most vital tools in modern-day molecular biology. Oligonucleotides are majorly used in research and their applications in diagnostics and therapeutics are increasing exponentially. The rising number of oligonucleotides under clinical trials for treating the number of health problems including cancer, range of ocular disorder and cardiovascular diseases are leading to growing adoption for the oligonucleotide synthetic products, consumables, equipment and reagents.

Current Market Trends Covered In the Report

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the oligonucleotides synthesis market.

The developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions in oligonucleotides synthesis market.

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market- Segmentation

By Product

Synthesized Oligonucleotide Product

Reagent

Equipment

By Type

Custom

Pre-Designed

By Application

Research

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market – Segment by Region

North America

The US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

