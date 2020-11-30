US In-Application Advertising Market Size, Trends, Industry Report to 2020-2026

US in-application advertising market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). High smartphone penetration in the country and increasing average time of using a smartphone are the major factors for the growth of the market in the country. It is among the most popular online advertising method in recent years that drives the revenue of a product.

People use the smartphone for music & video streaming, watching movies, read news, play games, and visit social media. All these applications can be used for in-app advertisement. However, mobile applications are also introducing subscription-based models that don’t show ads in the application. For instance, YouTube introduced the paid subscription model in June 2018. Though, most of the social media apps are still running on the in-app advertisement model in the country.

Moreover, these apps have the largest and most active user base in the country. For instance, in the third quarter of 2020, Facebook has a daily user base of 196 million. TikTok is a growing social media application in the country. In August 2020, TikTok had 100 million monthly users and 50 million daily users. The application has witnessed a growth of 800% as compared to January 2018 in the active monthly users in the US.

US In-Application Advertising Market Report Segment

By Advertisement Type

Interstitial Ads

Mobile Video Ads

Rewarded Video Ads

Native Ads

Others

By Application

Social Media

Gaming

E-commerce

Video & Music Streaming

News, Finance & Education

Travel

Others

