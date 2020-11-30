Asia Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market across the region is attributed to the growing urban population coupled with the increasing disposable income. Additionally, the adoption of vacuum cleaners as a luxury item is increasing in countries such as India, and China. Still, these countries hold immense potential for the penetration of vacuum cleaner’s in the upcoming years. Domestic companies have a significant market share in Asia Pacific. For instance, Eureka Forbes Ltd. occupies 89% of the Indian vacuum cleaner market in FY2019. Hence, the untapped potential of the market is attracting various global companies towards the Asia-Pacific. For instance, in 2019, Electrolux AB has opened a new office in Delhi, India which will aid the company is reaffirming its long-term strategic commitment to India.

Furthermore, global companies are increasing their product offering in the regional market. For instance, in March 2018, Dyson Ltd. launched a cordless vacuum cleaner Cyclone V10 with advanced motor technology in Beijing, China. With this launch company is aiming to further strengthen its position across the region’s cleaning market.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Product Type

By Type

By Technology

By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered-

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Dyson Ltd., Electrolux AB, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp

Asia-Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Handheld Vacuum

Canister Vacuum

Upright Vacuum

Stick Vacuum

Autonomous / Robot Vacuum

By Type

Bagged

Bagless

By Technology

Wet

Dry

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Asia-Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Segment by Region

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Black+Decker Inc.

BISSELL Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.

Electrolux AB

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Haier Group Corp.

iRobot Corp.

Kent RO System Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

LG Electronics Inc.

Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

TTK Prestige Ltd.

Xiaomi Corp.

