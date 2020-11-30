Arthritis Pain Management Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global arthritis pain management market is projected to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period (2019-2025). The high prevalence of this arthritis disorder, the rapid increase in the R&D activities related to the drug development process for the treatment of this disorder by the key players operating is a major factor anticipated to fuel the arthritis pain management market during the forecast period. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffman La Roche, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., Abbvie, Inc., Allergen PLC, Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Co., Endo Pharmaceutical, Inc., and so on are the key market players operating in the global arthritis pain management industry.

These market players are making a hefty investment in their R&D sector to perform drug development for the launch of new and advanced drugs for the treatment of this disorder. For instance, in February 2020, GlaxoSmithKline Plc received FDA approval fordiclofenac sodium topical gel, 1% (Voltaren Arthritis Pain, GlaxoSmithKline) for temporary relief of arthritis pain. further, in June 2019, Eli Lili & Co. received FDA approval for baricitinib (Olumiant), used to get relief from arthritis pain. Baricitinib is a targeted disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) that blocks Janus kinase (JAK), a group of enzymes that enable inflammatory signals to be activated inside a cell.

In June 2017, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Sanofi S.A. received FDA approval for Kevzara (sarilumab) injection to treat adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Kevzara, a human monoclonal antibody that binds to the interleukin-6 receptor (IL-6R), may be used as monotherapy or in combination with MTX or other DMARDs. This drug is given to the patient who had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate (MTX-IR) drug. Thus, the increasing FDA approval for the drugs and therapy for the treatment of arthritis is anticipated to be a major factor to drive the growth of the global arthritis pain management market.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report

North America is anticipated to hold a major market share during the forecast period.

The rising awareness among people related to the treatment of arthritis including joint replacement

Partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches – key drivers of competition in the market.

Global Arthritis Pain Management Market Segmentation

By Drug Type

Anti-inflammatory biologics

Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)

Others

Global Arthritis Pain Management Market Segmentation by region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie, Inc.

Allergen PLC

Amgen, Inc.

Bayer AG

Bausch & Lomb, Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

