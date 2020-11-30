Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for innovative treatment options for benign prostatic hyperplasia is driving the market growth. 5 alpha-reductase inhibitors are the new innovation in benign prostatic hyperplasia drug treatment market. This helps to treat the lower urinary tract. Further, artery embolization is the new innovation in minimally invasive procedure alternatives to surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment. This procedure is less costly and less painful, with no hospital stay. Transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) is one of the innovation in the minimally invasive procedure, this was developed by the surgical urology team at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Rezum, a minimally invasive technology one of the innovations in this field for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. Rezum is used for prostate volumes greater than 30 cm3.

Due to the very low-risk rate, prostatic hyperplasia patients are moving towards laser therapy/surgeries. For patients with moderate or large prostates often prefer laser surgery. Some of the innovations in the laser surgeries are holmium and Photoselective Vaporization of the Prostate (PVP), Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP), and others. Photoselective Vaporization of the Prostate (PVP) is also known as “Greenlight laser”. This is a minimally invasive technique, it uses high-powered laser light to vaporize the overgrowth of prostate cells. Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP), this laser surgery used to remove the blockages of urine flow, this procedure is done without any cut in the body.

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Segmentation

Types of Treatment

Medications

Alpha-blockers

5 Alpha reductase inhibitor (ARIs)

Phosphodiesterase-5 Enzyme Inhibitor

Others

Minimally Invasive Procedures

Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP)

Transurethral Incision of the Prostate (TUIP)

Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT)

Transurethral Needle Ablation (TUNA)

Laser Therapy

Ablative procedures

Enucleation procedures

Others

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan, Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Boston Scientific Corp.

Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly &Co.

Endo International PLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Karl Storz GmbH& Co.Kg

Lumenis, Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp.

Olympus Corp.

