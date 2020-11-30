Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The introductions of various new EV (Electric Vehicle) models are one of the major drivers for the insulated-gate bipolar transistor market growth for a couple of years. Nissan Leaf introduced in 2013. After that, BMW i3 was introduced in 2015 and Jaguar I-PACE in 2019. A number of companies are expected to launch their EV in the near future which includes Audi, Porsche, Nissan, Mercedes, and Volkswagen. Audi e-Tron, Porsche Tycan, and Mercedes EQC 400 are soon to be launched in 2020 whereas Volkswagen ID.3 Base and ID.3 Mid are anticipated to launch in 2021-2022.

Moreover, Volkswagen e-Golf is running on a pilot project across different country. The upcoming new EV launches will provide more options to the buyers for the electric car which is expected to augment the insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market. Subsequently, it will create the need to invest in the charging infrastructure of the country.

A full report of Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/insulated-gate-bipolar-transistor-igbt-market

Rising concerns related to vehicular emissions and depletion of nonrenewable energy resources that have forced the government to invest in enhancing the infrastructure of electric vehicles include hybrid electric vehicle, electric vehicle supply equipment, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and battery electric vehicle and hybrid electric vehicle is expected to contribute to market growth. It mainly plays a vital role in the electric vehicle at high voltage and improved efficiency.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy at https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/insulated-gate-bipolar-transistor-igbt-market

Moreover, the US has the largest consumer base of electric cars due to stringent emission rules in the region. The stock of electric cars in China almost doubled between 2017 and 2018 to reach 2.3 million. In 2018, Europe accounted for 24% of the global stock of electric cars at 1.2 million (of which 0.96 million were in European Union countries) and the US accounted for 22% with 1.1 million. Hence, demand for EVs from major economies is contributing to IGBT market growth.

Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market- Segmentation

By Type

Discrete IGBT

Modular IGBT

By Application

Renewables

Industrial

Inverter & UPS

Electric Vehicle

Consumer Electronics

Others

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/insulated-gate-bipolar-transistor-igbt-market

Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

ABB, Ltd.

Dynex Semiconductor, Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

Hitachi Ltd

Infineon Technologies AG

Littelfuse, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

SEMIKRON International GmbH

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Toshiba Corp.

Vishay Inter technology, Inc.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404