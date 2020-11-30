Ultrasonic Testing Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Ultrasonic testing is a kind of non-destructive testing mechanism in which ultrasonic pulse waves with a center frequency of 0.1 to 15 MHz are transmitted to all materials to identify all kinds of internal defects within the material. This kind of ultrasonic test can also be used to measure the thickness of an object.

ultrasonic testing market (UT) was valued at USD 2.23 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 3.93 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8%

The players involved in the development of UT include GE Measurement & Control Solutions (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Ashtead Technology (U.K.), and Mistras Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Ultrasonic Testing Market, by Type:

Time-of-Flight Diffraction

Phased Array techniques

Ultrasonic Immersion Testing

Guided-Wave Ultrasonic

Ultrasonic Acoustography

Ultrasonic spectroscopy

Ultrasonic Testing Market, by Equipment:

Flaw Detectors

Thickness Gauges

Transducers and Probes

Industrial Scanners Tube Inspection Systems

Bond testers

Imaging Systems

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ultrasonic Testing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ultrasonic Testing Market Report

1. What was the Ultrasonic Testing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ultrasonic Testing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ultrasonic Testing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

