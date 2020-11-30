Baby Care Products Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global baby care products market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factors that drive the growth of the market include the increased consumer awareness regarding child health, urbanization, and inclination of the consumers towards the use of premium products for baby care.
Moreover, manufacturers along with the government’s support promoting baby hygiene also encourage the adoption of these baby care products among the people. Further, the availability of a wide range of baby care products to opt from, such as toiletries & fragrances, skincare, haircare, and other products also enhances the growth of the global baby care products industry across the globe.
Further, the increased demand for nutrition supplements for the babies’ primarily infants, such as vitamin B12, iron, protein, and carbohydrates also encourage the adoption of the baby care products among the customers. Moreover, the presence of key players such as Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., among others also considerably contributes to the market growth.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Product Type, By Distribution Channel
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Unilever United States, Inc., Avon Products Inc., Galderma Laboratories L.P., and The Himalaya Drug Co.
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market?
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Global Baby Care Products Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Baby Food & Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Toiletries & Fragrances
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Retail & Supermarket
- Online Platform
Global Baby Care Products Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
