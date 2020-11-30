Mobile Device Management Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The mobile device management market was valued at USD 3.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.67 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions span a variety of end-user sectors across all company IT teams. Today, service providers are increasingly focusing on a broader range of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions to better capture and deliver mobile opportunities. PIN enforcement, remote access, security analysis, jailbreak/root detection, data encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and application tunnels are some of the important features these solutions offer.

The mobile device management market is segmented on the basis of vertical, deployment, type and organization size. These segments are further sub-segmented into:

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government and public sector, telecommunication, media and entertainment, retail, healthcare, software and technology, education, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and others

By deployment, it is segmented into on cloud and on-premise

By type, it is segmented into service and solutions

By organization size, it is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprise and large enterprise.

The major players covered in the mobile device management market report are MOBILEIRON INC., Ventraq Corporation, SAP, Broadcom, Mitsogo Inc., 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd., FiberLink Communications, LLC, ZOHO Corp., Absolute Software Inc., Apple Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., Blackberry Limited, SOTI Inc., Sophos Ltd., Microsoft, Citrix Systems, Cisco Systems Inc., Ivanti, Matrix42AG, VMware, and IBM Corporation, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

