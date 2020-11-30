Turboexpander Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Turboexpander Market was valued at USD 280.5 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 390.8 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6%.

A turbo expander combines an expander and a compressor in a single unit, where the expansion unit drives the compression unit and both are attached to a single shaft. Turboexpanders convert kinetic energy into mechanical energy by passing pressurized and expanded gases through a turbine. Turboexpanders are primarily used for cryogenic applications including the petrochemical, natural gas and air separation industries

Major players operating in the turboexpander market are Atlas Copco (Sweden), BHGE (US), Cryostar (Switzerland), Air Products and Chemicals (UK), and L.A. Turbine (US).

By Application

Hydrocarbon Turboexpanders

Air Separation Turboexpanders

Others*

By End-User

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Turboexpander industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Turboexpander Market Report

1. What was the Turboexpander Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Turboexpander Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Turboexpander Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

