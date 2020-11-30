Tunnel Automation Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Tunnel Automation Market is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2018 to USD 4.3 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Tunnels are essential when creating pathways for vehicles through mountains, special routes for rail traffic, or canals. Tunnels allow people, vehicles and goods to be transported quickly, at the expense of higher costs and higher risks. Tunnel automation creates ideal ventilation, signals, lighting, emergency response, surveillance, and more. Tunnel automation can save money by minimizing human effort and providing a renewable energy source.

Key players in the tunnel automation market are SICK AG (Germany) Johnson Controls (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland). Johnson Controls (Ireland), Trane (Ireland).

By Tunnel Type

Railways

Highway and Roadway Tunnels

By Component

HVAC

Lighting & Power Supply

Signalization

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Tunnel Automation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Tunnel Automation Market Report

1. What was the Tunnel Automation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Tunnel Automation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Tunnel Automation Market was the market leader in 2018?

