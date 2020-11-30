Communication Test and Measurement Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global communications test and measurement market has recently witnessed high growth due to the proliferation of the communications industry. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 15% or more over the next few years.

Telecom service providers can operate on broadband/IP networks (fixed and mobile) using a variety of technology solutions provided by CTM. It can also deploy triple and quad play services such as wireless, video, voice and data.

Major vendors in the global communication test and measurement market include Anritsu (Japan), Fortive (US), EXFO (Canada), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), National Instruments (US), VIAVI (US), Yokogawa (Japan), Spirent (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Huawei (China), VeEX (US), Empirix (US), Calnex Solutions (UK), octoScope (US), Centina Systems (US), Cisco (US), SysMech (Kent), Luna Innovations (US), NETSCOUT (US), ThinkRF (Canada), TEOCO Corporation (US), QualiTest (US), and Kyrio (US) .

Communication Test and Measurement Market Segmentation:

By Type of Test

Lab and Manufacturing Test

Enterprise Test

Field Network Test

Network Assurance Test

By Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

Product Support Service

By Solution

Wireless Test Solution

Wire line Test Solution

By End-User

Mobile Device Manufacturer

Telecommunication Service Provider

Network Equipment Manufacturer

Enterprise

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Communication Test and Measurement Market Report

What was the Communication Test and Measurement Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Communication Test and Measurement Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Communication Test and Measurement Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

