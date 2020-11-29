Chargers vs Bills Live Reddit: Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills Live Stream FREE NFL Week 12 Sunday Night Football online

How to watch Bills vs. Chargers: TV channel, time, live stream information. Don’t let the Los Angeles Chargers’ 3-7 record fool you. This team can play and has plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Justin Herbert is an outstanding young quarterback who is the frontrunner for offensive rookie of the year. Catching passes from Herbert are Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, a legitimate 1-2 punch. And don’t forget about Austin Ekeler. The Chargers’ No. 1 running back was activated off the injured reserve and could return to action from a hamstring injury against Buffalo.

Simply put, the Chargers are loaded on offense and will give the Buffalo Bills defense a run for their money.

That doesn’t mean that Buffalo’s defense won’t be able to come up with some answers later today. The defensive line looked as though they had started to figure some things out before the bye week. The linebacker play, led by Tremaine Edmunds and A.J. Klein, is coming off of back-to-back strong performances against the Seahawks and Cardinals and the secondary remains a strength for the unit led by Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

Buffalo’s offense should have their fair share of opportunities to score points as well. Josh Allen and company will face a Chargers defense without two pass-rushers, Melvin Ingram and Uchenna Nwosu, as well as their No. 1 cornerback, Casey Hayward Jr. The Bills will be without No. 2 wide receiver John Brown, but Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis could all find themselves with favorable matchups later this afternoon.

The Bills’ passing offense has not been an issue this season and should fare well, but it will be interesting to see if adjustments were made to the run game over the bye week. Zack Moss and Devin Singletary have struggled to get things going on the ground this season for a variety of reasons. Come playoff time, Buffalo will need some kind of run game so today is as good a day as any for Buffalo to show that they can be a more balanced offense that can hurt you in a variety of ways.

Much like many of Buffalo’s contests this season, don’t be surprised if the game turns into a shootout.

With the matchup just hours away, here is everything you need to watch to listen to today’s game.

When

Sunday, November 29 at 1 p.m.

Bills Stadium

Orchard Park, New York

TV

Buffalo, NY: WIVB (CBS/4)

Rochester, NY: WROC (CBS/8)

Syracuse, NY: WTVH (CBS/5)

Announce team

Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon and Jay Feely

Live stream options

fuboTV, Hulu, CBS All Access

Radio

The Bills return from the bye week to looking to rebound from their last-second, Hail Mary loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. It will be another duel between talented young quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Chargers rookie Justin Herbert.

According to NFL Research, it will be just the third matchup in the Super Bowl era between quarterbacks aged 24 or younger with passer ratings of 100-plus (min. eight games started). The others: Jared Goff versus Patrick Mahomes in 2018 and Lamar Jackson versus Deshaun Watson last season.

A victory would propel the Bills to 8-3 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1996 and guarantee they maintain sole possession of first place in the AFC East, where they currently hold a one game lead over the Miami Dolphins.

Fans can listen to the action on the Bills Radio Network, featuring Steve Tasker and the voice of the Bills, John Murphy.

