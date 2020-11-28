Automotive Rear View Mirror Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global automotive rear view mirror market will grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during 2019-2025. The main function of a car rear view mirror is to give the driver a clear view of any object on the side or rear of the vehicle. To ensure safety, manufacturers are focusing on new technologies for the development of innovative automotive rear view mirrors. For example, recently released rearview mirrors have integrated rearview cameras, and the entire display mirror is converted into a video display that allows panoramic views of objects behind the vehicle. Mirrors are crucial components of a vehicle that give significant visual aid for safer driving. Most of the automotive mirrors are manually operated, while some are electronically operated.

The following players are covered in this report:

Gentex Corporation

Magna International

Ichikoh Industries

Ficosa Internacional SA

Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec

SL Corporation

Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd

Burco

Flabeg Automotive Holding GmbH

Murakami Corporation

Valeo SA

Continental AG

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market segmentation by Type

Flat Mirror

Convex Mirror

Aspheric

Wide Angle Mirror

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

