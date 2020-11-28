Laser Technology Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The Laser technology market size is expected to grow from USD 11.7 billion in 2020 to USD 17.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8%.

The growing demand for laser technology in the medical field is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the global laser technology market during the forecast period as the increase in surgical procedures achieves accuracy and precision. In addition, the growing demand for laser technology for material processing is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the target market in the future. In addition, increasing production of nano and micro devices and increasing demand for optical communications are among the few factors that are expected to drive the growth of the potential market during the forecast period.

However, stringent compliance and high cost solutions are key factors that can hinder the demand for laser technology and hold back the growth of the target market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of laser technology in various end-user industries for quality inspection and increasing R&D for cost-effective solutions is one of the few factors expected to create favorable opportunities for the growth of the global laser technology market during the forecast period.

Laser Technology Market: Key Players

Key market players in the global laser technology market include Laserstar Technologies Corp., Alltec GmbH., Prima Industrie S.p.A., Bystronic Laser AG, Toptica Photonics AG, Corning Inc., Universal Laser Systems Inc., Ams Technology, Ushio Opto Semiconductors Inc., Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Photonics Industries International. Inc., and Focuslight Technologies Inc. Other players include Keopsys Group, Quantel Group, Eurolaser GmbH., Trumpf Group, Access Laser, Npi Lasers Co. Ltd., Epilog Laser, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Jeanoptik AG, Novanta Inc., and IPG Photonics Corporation.

Global Laser Technology Market Segmentation:

By Laser Type

Solid

Liquid

Gas

Others

By Application:

Laser Processing

Optical Communications

Others

By End-user Industry:

Telecommunications

Industrial

Semiconductor & Electronics

Commercial

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical

Research

Others

