Transportation Analytics Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Transportation Analytics Market is expected to grow from USD 10.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 27.4 Billion by 2025, at a Rate (CAGR) of 21%

Rapid technological advancement requires efficient transportation. The problem of inefficient transportation is costly and time consuming. The main concern is building transportation infrastructure such as roads, highways and railroad tracks. This is because automobile manufacturing takes less time than building roads, tracks, etc. Population growth and migration from rural areas to subways contribute to traffic congestion.

The major transportation analytics vendors include IBM (US), Siemens (Germany), Cubic (US), Cellint (Israel), Alteryx (US), Kapsch Trafficcom (Austria), INRIX (US), Indra Sistema (Spain), Trimble (US), TomTom (Netherland), Iteris (US), Conduent (US), Hitachi (France), Thales (France), OmniTracs (US), Techvantage (US),

By Type, the market has the following segments:

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

By Mode, the transportation analytics market has the following segments:

Railways

Performance Management

Rail Traffic Management

Others (Planning & Maintenance and Customer Satisfaction)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Transportation Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Transportation Analytics Market Report

1. What was the Transportation Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Transportation Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Transportation Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

