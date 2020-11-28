Automotive Powertrain Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Automotive Powertrain Systems market is expected to record a CAGR of over 4.8% during the forecast period 2019-2025. A powertrain system is one of the main components of an automobile. A powertrain comprises all the components that produce power for the vehicle and transfer simultaneously to the wheels, thereby, enabling vehicle movement.

An automobile powertrain is a source of power generation and a device that consists of a variety of systems, from the entire transmission assembly to the vehicle’s tires. In conventional vehicles, the powertrain consists of several components such as the engine, transmission unit, differential and shaft.

The following players are covered in this report:

Nissan

Toyota

General Motors

Ford Motor

Honda

BMW

Hyundai Motor

FCA

Automotive Powertrain Market segmentation by Type

Gasoline Powertrain System

Diesel Powertrain System

Hybrid Powertrain System

Flex Fuel Powertrain System

Automotive Powertrain Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Powertrain industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Powertrain Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Powertrain Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Powertrain Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Powertrain Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

