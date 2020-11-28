Transmission Sales Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Transmission Sales Market is expected to grow from an estimated market size of USD 15.2 billion in 2019 to USD 18.7 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4%

Prominent trends the market is witnessing include increased shale gas production activity, increased operational transmission pipelines, gas handling, fps and lng vessels and lower operating costs. This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all given segments at the global and regional level presented in the scope of the study.

The key players in the transmission sales market include Caterpillar, Inc. (US), GE (US), Siemens (Germany), Gazprom (Russia), and Cummins (US).

On the basis of type, the transmission sales market has been segmented as follows:

Reciprocating

Rotary

Centrifugal

Axial Flow

On the basis of application, the transmission sales market has been segmented as follows:

Artificial Lift

Gas Processing Station

LNG & FPS

Storage & Facilities

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Transmission Sales industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Transmission Sales Market Report

1. What was the Transmission Sales Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Transmission Sales Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Transmission Sales Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

