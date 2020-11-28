Transgenic Seeds Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Transgenic seeds, also known as genetically modified (GM) seeds, are a type of seed that is modified by inserting a gene directly into the seed’s DNA. Seeds are genetically modified to include specific traits such as resistance to herbicides and resistance to pests. GM seeds are gaining wide acceptance among commercial crop growers.

The transgenic seeds market is projected to reach $35.2 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 12%.

Leading players such as Monsanto (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Vilmorin & Cie SA (France), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.) and Suntory Holdings Ltd. (Japan)

On the basis of trait, this market has been segmented as follows:

Herbicide Tolerance

Insect- Resistance

Others (modified product quality, disease resistance, and abiotic stress tolerance)

On the basis of crop type, this market has been segmented as follows:

Corn

Soybean

Cotton

Canola

Others (fruits & vegetables, turf, ornamental & forage crop, and other cereals & oilseed crops)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Transgenic Seeds industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Transgenic Seeds Market Report

1. What was the Transgenic Seeds Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Transgenic Seeds Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Transgenic Seeds Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

