Transaction Monitoring Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Transaction Monitoring Market expected to grow from $8.3 billion in 2018 to $16.8 billion by 2023, at a (CAGR) of 15% during the forecast period.

Transaction monitoring is the process of reviewing, analysing, and managing large volumes of financial transactions in real time across a variety of business applications such as ATM, POS, web applications and mobile applications.

Based on Application

Anti-Money Laundering

Customer Identity Management

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Compliance Management

Based on Functions

Case Management

KYC/Customer Onboarding

Dashboard and Reporting

Watch List Screening

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Transaction Monitoring industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Transaction Monitoring Market Report

1. What was the Transaction Monitoring Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Transaction Monitoring Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Transaction Monitoring Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

