Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Systems Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Automotive Multi-Wheel Drive Systems market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 7.8% from 2019 to 2025. The multi-wheel drive system consists of a 4 x 4 drive system and a front wheel drive (AWD) system. Unlike the conventional 4×2 drive system, the drivetrain of vehicles equipped with the 4×4 drive system supplies power from the engine to the front and rear axles. However, the 4 x 4 drive system does not manage the power of individual wheels, and problems arise during high-speed rotation. The four-wheel drive (AWD) system introduced the concept of differential power, allowing the vehicle to control the torque it receives from each wheel. Thus, AWD systems can achieve higher efficiency, performance and safety compared to other drive systems. The AWD system can be installed on the vehicle in both manual and automatic modes. Manual AWD systems require human intervention to choose between traditional two-wheel drive and AWD options. Depending on the type of terrain and the desired speed, the driver can choose between two modes of the AWD system installed in the vehicle.

The following players are covered in this report:

Borg Warner

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen

JTKT Corporation

Magna International

American Axle Manufacturing

Eaton Corporation

GKN Plc

Dana Holding Corporation

Oerlikon

Mitsubishi Motors

Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Systems Market segmentation by Type

Part Time

Full Time

Automatic All-Wheel Drive

Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Systems Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Systems industry from 360-degree analysis of the market

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Systems Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Systems Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Systems Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Systems Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

