Intelligent Flow Meter Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The intelligent flow meter market is valued at USD 6.57 billion in 2018, is expected to reach USD 10.31 billion by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2025.

Growing demand for flow measurement in oil and gas management applications around the world is expected to accelerate the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Players in the flow meter market target primarily the oil and gas sector and are actively investing in manufacturing innovative products and solutions for measuring the flow of liquids, gases and vapors. The rapid urbanization of developing countries, along with advances in technologies such as wireless monitoring and control and advanced sensors, will drive market growth. The Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market report provides a holistic assessment of the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, constraints, competitive landscape, and factors playing an important role in the market.

The major companies involved in the manufacturing and production of intelligent flow meters are Emerson Electric Company (U.S), Endress+Hauser AG (Germany), ABB limited (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S), Siemens AG (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Abzil Corporation, Brooks Instruments, General Electric Company, Krohne Messtechnik GMBH and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

Intelligent Flow Meter Market Segmentation

By Type

Coriolis

Magnetic

Vortex

Multiphase

Ultrasonic

Others

By Communication Protocol

PROFIBUS

Modbus

HART

Others

By Application

Oil & gas

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Intelligent Flow Meter Market Report

