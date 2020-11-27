Medical Device Cleaning Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global medical device cleaning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe. In addition, the increasing implementation of prevention measures to cope with the hospital-acquired infections and the deployment of new techniques for medical equipment cleaning and is further giving a boost to the growth of the global medical device cleaning industry.

Amongst the applications of the global medical device cleaning market, the surgical instruments segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market during the forecast period. The segmental growth is accredited to the increased numbers of the surgeries performed and the rising numbers of the geriatric population undergoing any surgery.

Moreover, there has been a significant rise in cosmetic procedures over the years. According to a report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), Americans spent more than $16.5 billion on cosmetic plastic surgeries and minimally-invasive procedures in 2018, a 4% increase from 2017. The most expensive surgical procedures include, facelift (121,531 procedures) – $7,655, tummy tuck (130,081 procedures) – $6,253, breast reduction (43,591 procedures) – $5,680, and Nose reshaping (213,780 procedures) – $5,350.

Aided by the increasing awareness among the general public of the facial injectables available to them,there is an increasing focus on physical appearance, which is expected to continue in the coming years and play an essential role in the growing expenditures on beauty procedures, which ultimately drives the growth of the global medical device cleaning market during the forecast period.

Further, the healthcare expenditure in countries such as India and China is growing significantly with the increasing interest from both the private and public sectors. These economies are amongst the fastest bz developing countries in the adoption and implementation of new technologies across the globe. The increasing rate of diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure in these countries are anticipated to increase the demand for medical devices, which in turn, will create the demand for medical device cleaning equipment.

Also, 3M Co., Getinge AB, Ecolab Inc., Paul Hartman AG, STERIS Plc, Advanced Sterilization Products, Biotrol, Cantel Medical Corp.and many others are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the medical device cleaning market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by the players to sustain in the competitive market.

Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:

Increased investments by the government and introduction of various guidelines regarding the cleaning of the medical devices are positively affecting the medical device cleaning market growth during the forecast period

The automatic cleaning segment will account for significant growth in the medical device cleaning industry.

Increased preferences for the reuse of the medical devices to reduce the costs associated with the devices and treatment is expected to provide a growth rate to the medical device cleaning market during the forecast period.

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market – Segmentation

By Type

Enzymatic Detergent

Non-Enzymatic Detergent

By Process

Presoak/Pre-Cleaning

Automatic Cleaning

Manual Cleaning

Disinfection

By Application

Surgical Instruments

Ultrasound Probes

Endoscopes

Others

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Alconox, Inc.

ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH

Biotrol

Cantel Medical Corp.

Ecolab Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fortive Corp.

Getinge AB

Lucideon Ltd.

Metrex Research, LLC

Oro Clean Chemie AG

Paul Hartman AG

Ruhof Healthcare Corp.

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Sterigenics International LLC

Steris Plc

Tristel Solutions Ltd.

