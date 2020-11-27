Automotive Logistic Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The automotive logistics market size exceeded USD 115 billion in 2018 and is expected to show a CAGR of around 5.5% from 2019 to 2025. From manufacturer to supplier or end user. Supply of materials and spare parts and provision of warehousing services are part of automotive logistics and ensure a smooth workflow throughout the process.

Growing cooperation and partnerships between automakers and logistics providers are driving the growth of the automotive logistics market. Increasing automobile production is also fueling growth. The demand for plug-in or electric vehicles is increasing, which is also contributing to the growth of automotive logistics.

Get Sample Copy of Automotive Logistic Market at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-logistics-market/20672/#ert_pane1-1

The following players are covered in this report:

Google (US)

Apple (US)

OnStar (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Microsoft (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

AutoNavi (China)

NAVINFO (China)

QiMing Information Technology (China)

Anhui Wantong Technology (China)

Automotive Logistic Market segmentation by Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Automotive Logistic Market segmentation by Application

Navigation

Telematics

Infotainment

Other

A full report of Global Automotive Logistic Market is available at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-logistics-market/20672/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Logistic industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Logistic Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Logistic Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Logistic Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Logistic Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-logistics-market/20672/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404