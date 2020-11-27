Automotive Ignition System Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global Automotive Ignition System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. The ignition system is a fuel-air mixed ignition system by generating a spark or heating an electrode to a high temperature in a spark ignition internal combustion engine. Automobiles and automobiles are the biggest applications for ignition systems. The purpose of the ignition system is to ignite the fuel-air mixture in the combustion chamber of the engine by generating a very high voltage in the car battery and sending it in turn to each spark plug. The coil creates a high voltage, an electromagnetic device that converts the low voltage (LT) current in the battery into a high voltage (HT) current when the distributor contact breaker is opened. The automotive ignition system controls the sparking and timing of the spark plug ignition to suit different engine requirements, overcomes the resistance provided by the spark plug gap, and increases the battery voltage to the point where the plug is ignited.

The following players are covered in this report:

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

Diamond Electric

Wings Automobile

Visteon

Valeo

Robert Bosch

NGK Spark

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

Continental

Automotive Ignition System Market segmentation by Type

Diesel Engine

Gasoline Engine

Automotive Ignition System Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial vehicle

