Position Sensor Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global position sensor market will record a significant CAGR of 8% in the forecast period 2019-2025. This report contains data for the base year 2018 and the historical year 2017. The rise in market value may be due to an increased interest in firms’ accurate measurement.

Position sensors are tools used for position detection where displacement, range, position or duration are used in automation, testing, or monitoring procedures. It can be an accurate or partial position sensor. Used in computer game joysticks, hard drives and CD/DVD discs, drive units, automobiles and technology. Position sensors are suitable for a wide range of automotive and manufacturing applications, including steering wheel position detection, wave rate detection, and engine transport codecs.

Companies covered

Honeywell (US), SICK AG (Germany), ams AG (Austria), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), MTS Systems (US), Vishay (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Bourns (US), and Allegro MicroSystems (US)

Position Sensor Market Segmentation

By Type:

Linear Position Sensors

Rotary Position Sensors

By Contact Type:

Non-Contact Type

Contact Type

By Output:

Digital Output

Analog Output

By Application:

Machine Tools

Robotics

Motion Systems

Material Handling

Test Equipment

Others (Inspection Systems and Measurement)

By End-user Industry:

Manufacturing

Automotive

Aerospace

Packaging

Healthcare

Electronics

Others (Power and Mining Industries)

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Position Sensor Market Report

What was the Position Sensor Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Position Sensor Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Position Sensor Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

