Track Geometry Measurement System Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Track Geometry Measurement System Market (TGMS) is expected to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6%.

The use of track shape measurement systems by companies operating in the rail industry to comply with various standards and regulations is one of the key factors driving the TGMS market. In addition, the high popularity of non-contact track shape measurement systems is another factor that is expected to significantly boost the growth of the TGMS market in the coming years.

Key players in the track geometry measurement system market include ENSCO (US), Fugro (Netherlands), MER MEC (Italy), Balfour Beatty (UK), Plasser & Theurer (Austria), Siemens (Germany), R. Bance & Co. (UK), Bentley Systems (US), Goldschmidt Thermit Group (Germany), and Egis (France).

TGMS Market, by Operation Type

No Contact

Contact

TGMS Market, by Railway Type

High-Speed Railways

Mass Transit Railways

Heavy Haul Railways

Light Railways

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Track Geometry Measurement System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Track Geometry Measurement System Market Report

1. What was the Track Geometry Measurement System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Track Geometry Measurement System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Track Geometry Measurement System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

