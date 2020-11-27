Global Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases Treatment Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment has been improved significantly over the past years due to the development of a series of targeted biological therapies and novel therapies in the market. Currently, quite a lot of research is going on in the field regarding the treatment of immune-mediated disease. In addition, new drugs and treatment options are entering the market, which is fuelling the growth of the global immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment market. For instance, in August 2019, the US FDA approved upadacitinib (Rinvoq), an oral medication for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis that is not being well-controlled by methotrexate.

However, the late diagnosis of immune-mediated inflammatory disease coupled with challenges during the treatment such as slow or incomplete healing is limiting the growth of the global immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment market. In addition, the high cost associated with the treatment also restricts the global immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment market growth. For instance, due to their high costs, considerable differences in the utilization of treatment options exist across the globe. Various European countries are restricting access despite professional society guideline recommendations. Additionally, the adoption of biologic therapies for the treatment by healthcare providers has been particularly poor in many Central and Eastern European countries which are affecting the growth of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Moreover, the presence of a small patient base for rare disease coupled with disproportion in the availability of treatments and resources to manage patients, and train experts in developing economies will also limit the growth of the global immune-mediated inflammatory diseases treatment market.

Market Segmentation

Global Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases Treatment Market by Disease Type

Multiple Sclerosis

Psoriasis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others

Global immune-Mediated inflammatory diseases treatment Market by Drug Class

Anti- Inflammatory Biologics

Non- Steroidal Anti- Inflammatory Drugs

Corticosteroids

Global immune-Mediated inflammatory diseases treatment Market by Treatment Type

Targeted Biologic Therapies

Novel Therapies

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Abivax SA

AstraZeneca PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Celgene Corp.

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis International AG

Pharmaxis Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

UCB S.A.

Ventria Bioscience Inc.

