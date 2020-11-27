US Fire Alarm System Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The US fire alarm system market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations and higher penetration levels of advanced fire safety technology among both commercial and residential users are some of the major driver drivers enabling the growth of new sales in the country. The country also has some of the best emergency response infrastructure, globally. Fire alarms and smoke detector detectors are mandated by several local and central authorities, which are directly connected to a national grid for rapid detection of emergencies. According to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), it is estimated that a fire department in the United States responds to a fire every 24 seconds, owing to well-established hardware and integration to a connected network.

Furthermore, the National Commission on Fire Prevention and Control mandated several policies, and it acts to limit the issue of fire prevention in the country. The US Department of Labor laid down specific occupational safety and health administration (OSHA) standards for fire safety, recordkeeping, general industry, shipyard employment, marine terminals, long shoring, gear certification, and construction. The presence of such policies and laws in the region is promoting the demand for fire alarm systems in the region.

US Fire Alarm system Market report Segment

By Product

Conventional Fire Alarm System

Addressable Fire Alarm System

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Company Profiles

ADP, LLC

Bay Alarm Co.

Eaton Corp.

Fike Corp.

Gentex Corp.

Hochiki Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

MAK Technologies, Inc.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC

Space Age Electronics, Inc.

United Technologies Corp.

