North American Fire Alarm System Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The North American fire alarm system market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The presence of stringent government regulations regarding the use of fire safety appliances in the residential, commercial, and industrial buildings is anticipated to drive the regional growth of the market. In the US, according to the Federal Law and further, through the Public Buildings Amendments of 1988, 40 U.S.C. 3312 (formerly Section 21 of the Public Buildings Act of 1959, 40 U.S.C. 619), each building constructed or altered by the US General Services Administration (GSA) or any other federal agency should be in compliance with one of the nationally recognized model building codes and with other applicable nationally recognized codes.

Furthermore, the National Commission on Fire Prevention and Control mandated several policies, and it acts to limit the issue of fire prevention in the country. The US Department of Labor laid down specific occupational safety and health administration (OSHA) standards for fire safety, recordkeeping, general industry, shipyard employment, marine terminals, long shoring, gear certification, and construction. The presence of such policies and laws in the region is promoting the demand for fire alarm systems in the region.

North American Fire Alarm system Market Report Segment

By Product

Conventional Fire Alarm System

Addressable Fire Alarm System

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

North American Fire Alarm system Market Report Segment by Country

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

ADP, LLC

Bay Alarm Co.

Eaton Corp.

Fike Corp.

Gentex Corp.

Hochiki Corp.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

MAK Technologies, Inc.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC

Siemens AG

Space Age Electronics, Inc.

United Technologies Corp.

